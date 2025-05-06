‘Catcalled and hooted at just for wearing a CSK jersey’: Bengaluru woman recalls harassment outside Chinnaswamy

The electrifying atmosphere around IPL clashes between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) often fuels intense fan fervour, especially when the showdown unfolds at Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But for many, the excitement sometimes crosses the line, turning into discomfort—or worse, fear. A Bengaluru woman alleged that she was catcalled by a fan mob in Bengaluru for wearing CSK jersey. (Pic for representation)

Also Read - 'If you want to be a power hitter…': RCB’s Tim David impressed by BBMP’s open-air gyms, compares them to Singapore

Take a look at the post

Following RCB’s recent victory over CSK on Saturday night, a video capturing a violent scuffle between rival fans outside the stadium went viral, sparking renewed conversations about crowd behaviour. Among the voices that resurfaced was that of a woman who recounted a traumatic experience from the same fixture last year.

Posting on X, a user with a handle named Venda Mone shared that attending the match in a CSK jersey left her feeling “genuinely unsafe and scared”—a first in all her years of living in Bengaluru. “This was even before the match started,” she wrote. “I was alone, wearing a CSK jersey, and I was catcalled, hooted at, and screamed at by a mob. You can imagine how bad it got after CSK lost.”

Her account resonated with several others online, who pointed to the increasing normalisation of aggressive fan behaviour outside stadiums. One user wrote, “It’s disturbing how some take team loyalty so far that they forget basic decency. Support your team, but don’t lose your humanity.” Another added, “Passion for sport should never turn into hate. Every league has its issues—even the EPL—but that’s no excuse to attack individuals or disrespect a city’s culture.”

Also Read - Senior IPS officer’s family in Bengaluru alleges harassment at IPL match, case filed: Report

Saturday's match also saw fresh trouble erupt outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, with visuals showing fans engaging in a brawl. Police personnel stationed at the venue had to step in to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

In a separate and serious incident, the daughter of a senior IPS officer filed a sexual harassment complaint at Cubbon Park Metro Station. She alleged that the assault took place while she was watching the game from the stadium’s Diamond Box section. Bengaluru police have since launched an investigation into the matter.