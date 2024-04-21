Cong lodges EC complaint against Mysuru ‘King’ Wadiyar over alleged bribery

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP's Mysore - Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for his alleged involvement in bribery in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a prominent member of the Mysuru royal family, has stepped into the political fray for the first time since the defeat of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, a seasoned four-time MP, in 2004. (File photo)

ALSO READ | Watch: To celebrate ‘goddess of war’, devotees in Mangaluru ‘throw fire’ at each other

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday, the KPCC alleged that Wadiyar has engaged in actions that egregiously contravene the MCC, posing a severe threat to the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

"Wadiyar has orchestrated a meeting with several influential personalities on social media platforms, with the explicit purpose of soliciting their support and influence for his electoral campaign. During this meeting, which was clandestinely conducted, Wadiyar made egregious attempts to sway these influencers by offering them materialistic inducements, including personalised notebooks, pens, chocolates, sarees, and sweets," it alleged.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha polls: FIRs lodged against DK Shivakumar, JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy, Karnataka BJP chief

The letter stated that the most alarming aspect of this meeting was the "brazen distribution" of substantial amounts of money to these influencers in exchange for their unequivocal support and promotion of his candidacy.

ALSO READ | ‘Cong is anti-investment, anti-wealth creator, has turned tech city into a tanker city’: PM Modi in Bengaluru

"This reprehensible act of distributing money to sway influencers not only violates the fundamental principles of free and fair elections but also constitutes a grave offense under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and that of the Indian Penal Code," the letter alleged.

KPCC has urged the poll body to initiate a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter and take stringent action against those found guilty of violating the MCC and relevant electoral laws to ensure that the electoral process remains free, fair, and untainted by corrupt practices.