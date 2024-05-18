 CSK vs RCB match in Chinnaswamy stadium: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
CSK vs RCB match in Chinnaswamy stadium: Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Bengaluru traffic police have made all necessary arrangements to manage the traffic around the stadium.

The crucial IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled on Saturday at Chinnaswamy Stadium, and huge crowds are expected to show. The demand for tickets for this match was soaring as it is likely to decide the playoff spot for one of the teams. Bengaluru traffic police have made all necessary arrangements to manage the traffic around the stadium. A traffic advisory has also been issued by the police, asking commuters to prefer public transport to commute to the stadium.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(Getty)
The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(Getty)

Parking will not be allowed in the roads below

Queens Road, MG Road, MG Road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan Road, Central street Road Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturiba Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, Trinity Jn, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, Kings road & Nrupathunga road.

Vehicles can be parked in the roads below

St Joseph Indian School Ground, UB City Parking lot, BMTC TTMC Shivajingara 1st Floor & OLD KGID Building, and Kings Road. Meanwhile, Namma Metro will be operated for extended hours today, according to the metro department.

This is to facilitate those cricket fans who travel to the stadium to watch the matches and return late at night. The last train services will depart at 11.30 pm from all four metro terminals in Bengaluru. BMRCL also announced that paper tickets will be issued these days for those who board and deboard at MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations, from where the Chinnaswamy stadium can be accessed.

