Daytime train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to be suspended for 154 days starting June 1

Several popular daytime train services operating between Bengaluru and Mangaluru will be temporarily suspended for over five months starting June 1, as the Indian Railways undertakes a crucial electrification project in the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road stretch, the South Western Railway (SWR) announced on Saturday. Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru will be suspended for over five months. (HT Photo)

According to the official notification, this large-scale suspension — set to last 154 days — is being implemented to facilitate the smooth execution of the electrification works on the ghat section, a key link between the coastal and inland regions of Karnataka.

Here is the cancelled list of trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru

Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Gomateshwara Express (Saturdays): Cancelled from May 31 to November 1

Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Weekly Express (Sundays): Cancelled from June 1 to November 2

Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays): Cancelled from June 1 to August 30

Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays): Cancelled from June 2 to August 31

Yeshvantpur–Karwar Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays): Cancelled from June 2 to October 31

Karwar–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays): Cancelled from June 3 to November 1

These trains are frequently used by regular commuters, tourists, and office-goers who travel between the coast and Karnataka’s capital.

The abrupt and prolonged cancellation of these trains has sparked considerable concern among railway passengers, travel associations, and civil society groups. Many have expressed disappointment over what they describe as a lack of consultation and coordination prior to the announcement.

The SWR has maintained that the electrification of the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya section is a critical upgrade that will enable smoother, faster, and more sustainable rail operations in the long run.

Electrification is part of Indian Railways’ broader mission to reduce dependence on diesel locomotives, cut emissions, and enhance the efficiency of passenger and freight trains across the network.