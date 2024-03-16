Bengaluru: Decomposed legs of woman found in Bannerghatta

The severed legs of a woman suspected to be in her early thirties were found in a decomposed state beside the boundary of Bannerghatta biological park in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of the city on Friday, a police officer aware of the matter said. Police suspect that the crime was committed 15 to 20 days ago. (Representational Image)

According to the officials, the local residents informed the police after spotting the severed legs in the morning when dogs were trying to eat them.

The police rushed to the spot along with the FSL and canine team but found no clues about the body.

Bannerghatta police inspector N Raju said: “We have launched an investigation about the crime.” “We have sent information to nearby police stations and checked missing persons details at various police stations. According to preliminary investigations, it is suspected that the perpetrators, responsible for a homicide committed the crime elsewhere 15 to 20 days ago. They deliberately dismembered the victim’s body and disposed of the remains in the forest,” he added.

“We have registered a case under 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are waiting for a forensic lab report. We also suspect the miscreants murdered the woman and cut her body into pieces to ensure easy disposal of the body. Apart from identifying the person, we checked the CCTV cameras in the area, the inspector said.

The Bannerghatta forest officials said they were unaware of the incident and confirmed no animal attack caused the incident, as there is no such information.