Ex-CM Bommai praises decision to appoint BY Vijayendra as Karnataka BJP chief

Commending the decision by the party high command to hand the mantle of steering the BJP in Karnataka to BY Vijayendra, the son of Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the move will boost the rank and file going into next year's Lok Sabha elections. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bommai said, "I believe that our central leadership passed the baton of the state president to Vijayendra at the right time. This will boost our rank and file in the state and raise our prospects of winning all 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year."

Earlier, on Monday, Vijayendra met the former Karnataka CM at the latter's residence, the first time since being asked to take charge of the party's state unit, and held discussions on a future roadmap for the BJP in Karnataka, going into the next general elections.

READ | Vijayendra takes charge as Karnataka BJP chief, says will ensure party wins all 28 LS seats

Speaking to reporters after calling on the former CM, the new BJP state president said, "I met former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today. I will officially assume charge as state president at the party office on the 15th of this month. I will hold discussions with our party MLAs on Thursday or Friday and seek their opinions on the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda are busy campaigning for the state elections. I will go to Delhi on the 23rd of this month and hold further discussions with my party elders on the LoP," the new BJP state chief added.

READ | AIMIM president Owaisi criticizes Karnataka govt for banning head cover in exams

On being entrusted with the job of leading the party in Karnataka, Vijayendra said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our national president JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah for reposing faith in me and giving me such an opportunity to serve as the BJP president in Karnataka. I'm really thankful to all our top leaders."

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I'm really happy to take up this responsibility under the guidance of all our senior leaders. I want to ensure that my party wins all Lok Sabha seats, as it would add to the strength of PM Modi," he said.

The appointment of the BJP's Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the state assembly elections earlier this year.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!