Father-daughter crime duo arrested in Bengaluru for stealing over 40 bicycles in theft spree: Report

ByYamini C S
Oct 08, 2024 01:28 PM IST

A father and his 15-year-old stepdaughter were arrested in Bengaluru for stealing over 40 bicycles in a year.

In a bizarre crime spree, a father and his teenage stepdaughter were arrested in Bengaluru for stealing more than 40 bicycles over the past year. The duo, consisting of 24-year-old Mohammad Fayazuddin, a laborer from Hullahalli Gate, and his 15-year-old stepdaughter, targeted high-end geared bicycles across southern Bengaluru, selling them for quick cash, The Times of India reported.

The duo targeted high-end bikes, selling them for quick cash. Authorities recovered 22 stolen bicycles, and investigations are ongoing to find additional accomplices.
Fayazuddin, burdened by significant debt, turned to theft as a way to ease his financial troubles. His plan involved using his stepdaughter to carry out the thefts, banking on her young age to avoid suspicion, the report said. The girl, a school dropout, would accompany Fayazuddin on his scooter, scouting for unlocked bicycles. Upon spotting one, Fayazuddin would drop her off nearby, and she would swiftly ride away with the stolen bicycle, later selling it to unsuspecting buyers for around 8,000 each.

The thefts largely occurred under the Hulimavu police station limits, who were finally able to crack down on the duo’s operations, recovering 22 of the stolen bicycles from various locations, the publication added. The bicycles had been lifted from areas in and around Hulimavu over the course of the last year.

Authorities believe Fayazuddin deliberately involved his stepdaughter in the crimes, thinking her age would shield her from legal consequences, as minors often receive more lenient treatment under the Juvenile Justice Act. Fayazuddin was arrested last week and is currently in judicial custody. His stepdaughter, on the other hand, was presented to the Child Welfare Committee and has since been placed in her mother’s care, the report further stated.

The police are continuing to investigate whether others were involved in the resale of the stolen bicycles. Further updates are underway.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
