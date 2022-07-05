Flight operations disrupted in Mangaluru due to heavy rains. Details here
Two flights that arrived from Dubai and Dammam and scheduled to land at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here Tuesday morning were diverted to Bengaluru due to heavy rains in the coast.
MIA sources here said both the flights landed in Bengaluru and took off for Mangaluru later. The flight from Dubai was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 4.40 am, but was diverted to Bengaluru and landed in Mangaluru only at 8.49 am.
The flight from Dammam was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 5.05 am. However, it was diverted to Bengaluru and could land here only at 3.35 pm. The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed, the sources said. It will land here at 11.40 pm instead of the scheduled time of 7.10 pm.
The Mangaluru to Dubai flight was also delayed. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 6.45 am could take off only at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.
Cops wade through knee-deep water inside police station
Mumbai: The men in uniform, who are expected to come to the rescue of people stuck in rain, are themselves struggling to get work done at this police station. The officers attached to the Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla are wading through knee-deep water which has entered the premises on Tuesday. Another constable echoed a similar opinion. Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla also witnessed waterlogging on Tuesday.
Six-year-old boy dead after falling in lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water at an under-construction building in Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon. The boy, Vedant Jadhav, was seen playing near the accident site and the boy's family began looking for him when he did not return. Vedant was a resident of Vighnaharta building in Sangarli village of Dombivli. His grandparents took care of him while his father worked as a sanitation worker.
Uttarakhand: Irregularities in Mahakumbh food bills, transport corp orders probe
The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has ordered a probe after finding irregularities in the food bills of bus drivers and conductors at a temporary bus station set up during the Mahakumbh, officials said on Tuesday. The managing director of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Rohit Meena has taken cognizance of the matter directing subordinate officials to look into the matter. Later a payment was done for 1,164 people for an amount of ₹1.09 lakh.
BJP could sense growing discontent among Sena MLAs: Fadnavis
NAGPUR The newly-inducted deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that Fadnavis joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as the 'number two' to honour the wishes of his party (Bharatiya Janata Party). Fadnavis claimed that it was BJP national chief JP Nadda who first tried to convince him to join the ministry. When prime minister Narendra Modi himself called him, as a “party loyalist, I accepted the offer.”
E-challan machine helps cops trace woman’s bag with gold and cash worth ₹5L
Mumbai: The city traffic police's e-challan machine helped a 61-year-old woman find cash, and gold jewellery worth ₹5 lakh, which sChowdhari, who runs a food stallforgot in an auto-rickshaw, after completing her ride on Monday. The woman, identified as Lakshmi Chowdhari, a resident of Rahul Nagar in Chembur has a habit of carrying her life savings along. However, it was for the first time, she said, that she forgot her valuables. She then approached the RCF police.
