Former BJP MLC appointed Bengaluru Mutt Head Seer
- BJP’s former Member of the Legislative Council BJ Puttaswamy was appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru on Monday.
As per reports, the 83-year-old senior politician was appointed as the first pontiff of the newly-opened Bengaluru mutt, which represents the backward caste of Ganigas, at a ceremony on Sunday. The community has a population of around 13 lakh in Karnataka.
Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, housing minister V Somanna, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi and many other BJP leaders were present at the ceremony.
Puttaswamy said during the ceremony that, he now chose this way of life and renounced worldly pleasures because he did not have the desire for political power anymore and wanted to serve the Ganiga community for long.
Long-time loyalist of Yediyurappa
Puttaswamy was known to be very close to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and was a minister in the Jagadish Shettar cabinet.
He has also served as the Vice-Chairperson of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission. Before becoming an MLC, he was the President of Akhila Karnataka Ganigara Sangha.
Earlier this month, Puttaswamy had taken ‘Brahmacharya’(the vows of celibacy) and had acquired the ascetic name Poornanandapuri Swami given by Jayendra Puri, the seer of Kailasa Ashrama Mahasamsthana Mutt, on May 5.
-
Bengaluru Metro work hits a roadblock, needs 1.5 more years for tunnelling
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has suspended boring work for Namma Metro 713 times due to unfavourable geological conditions. The difficult underground with rocks and rocky soil between Shivajinagar and MG road has also made it even more difficult for BMRCL to complete the Namma Metro's phase 2 underground section. The MG Road-Shivajinagar stretch is part of the city's longest underground Metro corridor.
-
Drunk flier forces Bengaluru-bound flight’s emergency landing in Mumbai
A Doha-Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Saturday night after an inebriated passenger allegedly created ruckus on board. Police said that the passenger who is a from Kerala, Sarfuddin Ulwar, was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. Police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and its and emergency landing at Mumbai.
-
IAF helicopters help bring Kasauli forest fire under control
After hours of struggle, the fire that broke out in the forest near the air force station in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday was brought under control on Monday. “There are flames visible near the clubhouse, but we are hopeful that we will be able to put out the fire by afternoon,” Dhiman said. Four people, including three firefighters, were wounded in the operation that lasted the entire day.
-
Acts of kindness help less privileged face harsh summer
Some good Samaritans have stepped up to help those in need by distributing food, water and other essentials. Shailee Mayur Shah, who runs a Facebook page, Smile Collectors says: “Whenever I step out of my home (Phase 5, Gurugram), I keep water bottles in my car and distribute them among those working on construction projects, digging or laying roads, and also manual rikshaw drivers and delivery agents.” Also doing their bit for autorickshaw drivers is Roti Bank, which is distributing towels.
-
Bengaluru: Man electrocuted at Hebbal bus stop by ‘illegal’ ad panel
A 30-year-old man died of electrocution near the Hebbal bus stand on Saturday night after he accidentally came in contact with the live electric wire. It was reported that the man came in contact with a live electric wire, illegally drawn by a private advertisement company to light up an advertisement panel at the bus shelter. The victim's body has been shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College Hospital, said Police officials.
