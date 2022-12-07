Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Happy being called as Siddaramullah Khan': Siddaramaiah on BJP's jibe

'Happy being called as Siddaramullah Khan': Siddaramaiah on BJP's jibe

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 04:57 PM IST

He also mentioned that being called with a Muslim name is indeed a reward for him.

'Happy being called as Siddaramullah Khan': Siddaramaiah on BJP's jibe
'Happy being called as Siddaramullah Khan': Siddaramaiah on BJP's jibe
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

After Bharatiya Janata Party MP CT Ravi renamed former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as Siddaramullah Khan at Jana Sankalpa Yatra, the senior Congress leader lashed out at the ruling party and said that BJP can only go to polls with such communal claims. He also mentioned that being called with a Muslim name is indeed a reward for him.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah asked, “Are they going to elections by showing their faces smeared with zero achievements, corruption and iniquities but full of hate?”

He also said that he is a man who believes in secularism and he takes such jibes as a gift. “I don't mind adding a Muslim name to my name and being called as Siddramullah Khan. We have the heritage of Shishanala Sharif, disciple of Govinda Bhatt and poet Kabir, disciple of Saint Ramananda. So, they rewarded my belief in secularism by attaching Muslim name to my name,” added the senior Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah also said that such jibes cannot stop his attack on the communal atrocities of BJP leaders and the government in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in a response to CT Ravi’s comments on Siddaramaiah, the state unit of Congress too named CM Bommai as Bommayullah Khan. The Congress also shared the picture of union minister Nitin Gadkari with skull cap on Twitter and asked, “Will you rename him as Mohammed Gadkari Sheikh.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
bengaluru

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out