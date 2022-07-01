Heavy rain disrupts life in Mangaluru, more showers predicted for next 4 days
- On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next five days.
The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been witnessing incessant rainfall since Wednesday night, flooding low-lying areas and affecting normal life. Several low-lying areas in the coastal city of Mangaluru, which is also the administrative headquarters of the Dakshina Kannada district, were flooded and traffic flow was choked at many places. A portion of the road to Mangalore International Airport was also damaged in the rain, reported PTI.
Artificial flooding disrupted traffic in Pumpwell, Thokkottu, Kottara Chowki and other places.
The waterlogging and intense rainfall prompted Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra to declare holiday for pre-university and degree colleges. Since the students had already reached the schools in the morning, the administration directed the management to conduct classes with necessary precautions.
There were reports of a person getting injured after an electricity pole and a tree branch fell on his scooter at Bantwal in the district due to heavy rains. The injured was admitted to a hospital, reported PTI.
Monsoon likely to cover entire country by July 6, says IMD
The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert till Friday and yellow alert till July 4 for the region.
“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over...Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan & Goa during 30thJune-02nd July & over Coastal Karnataka on 30th June, 2022," IMD said in a tweet on Thursday.
In a weather forecast issued on Friday, the Met department said that rainfall is expected to be normal to above normal in some parts of North India, Central India, and most parts of the Southern Peninsula. Normal to below normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of East and Northeast India and areas adjacent to east central India and some parts of west south Peninsular India, it said.
Monthly rainfall for July over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal, IMD added.
(With PTI inputs)
