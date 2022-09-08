Heavy rain in Bengaluru predicted for next two days: ‘Worst not over…’
According to the weather office, the city has recorded 251.4 mm of rain in the last four days.
With Bengaluru grappling with massive flooding in several parts of the city, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the “worst is not over yet”, predicting heavy downpour in India's IT capital for the next two days. The weather office said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday, and interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday.
"A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka," it said, reported news agency PTI.
Also read: What explains massive flooding in Bengaluru?
According to the weather office, the city has recorded 251.4 mm of rain in the last four days. The city witnessed 131.6 mm of rainfall on Sunday, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years. Further, between September 1 and September 7 (Wednesday), Bengaluru Rural gauged 752.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 303.5 mm - an excess of 148 percent, while Bengaluru urban received 168 percent surplus rainfall, reported PTI citing IMD data.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, the IMD had sounded an "orange" alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts till 8:30 am on Thursday. It had raised a "yellow’ alert for Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Davanagere, Hassan, Mandya, and Mysuru districts for the same period.
Also read: Bengaluru floods: Drinking water supply to be stopped in city for 2 days
Four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) - are used by the weather office for rain alerts.
Meanwhile, severe water logging due to heavy rainfall has led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of the city.
In order to tackle this, the Karnataka High Court has also directed the city's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of the affected citizens.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Central Vista Avenue: Security beefed up ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit
Over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed for security in the newly revamped Central Vista area ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. A senior official of Delhi Police, aware of the security arrangements, said the area has been divided into eight zones, which will be manned round the clock by eight deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs).
-
BJP’s top leadership will communicate if it has any concerns, says Sangma
Chief minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership will communicate with him if it has any concerns days after the party's state in charge Chuba Ao said they were likely to withdraw support to the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government within a month. Sangma added when Ao made it, there was nobody who backed him. He added Ao's statement indicated he has some personal agenda and grudge.
-
'Bomb' joke at Indore airport proves costly for family; misses flight
Cracking a joke about a "bomb in the bag" at the Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Indore proved costly for a family of three as they not only had to undergo intense questioning and search, but were let-off only after they submitted a written apology. They also missed their flight. Security personnel thoroughly checked them and their luggage and also questioned them, airport director CV Ravindran said.
-
What to expect at redeveloped Central Vista Avenue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue as part of the Centre's ₹13,500-crore redevelopment of the area. Here is what to expect from the revamped public space and what went into giving the space a new look: New features Walkways: Close to 16.5 km of them have been constructed across lawns and along the newly renamed Kartavya Path. The lawns have been paved with granite in the Lakha stone colour.
-
Central Vista Avenue: One of Delhi’s most inclusive spaces reopens today
New Delhi: From 8.45pm on Thursday, the Central Vista Avenue, one of Delhi's most inclusive public spaces, will be thrown open to the public after a gap of 19 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Avenue, which includes newly christened Kartavya Path, adjoining area and India Gate, on Thursday evening at a mega event planned at the India Gate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics