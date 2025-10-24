Bengaluru family of four, including two children, feared dead in Kurnool bus fire

A family of four from Andhra Pradesh, residing in Bengaluru, is feared to be among the 20 people reported dead in a fire that gutted a Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus near Kurnool in the early hours of Friday.

The family, including Ramesh, his wife, and two children, had reportedly traveled to their hometown of Hyderabad for Diwali and were returning to Bengaluru when the tragic incident occurred. Confirmation of their deaths is awaited, according to the Karnataka Police, Indian Express reported.

The private bus, carrying 41 passengers, caught fire after a collision with a scooter, which caused the bus fuel tank to ignite. Several passengers were charred to death as the vehicle was instantly engulfed in flames.

A forensic team rushed to the site on National Highway 44 in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday morning. Experts conducted a detailed inspection of the bus and collected evidence to determine the exact cause of the fire and the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the tragedy, highlighting the loss of at least 20 lives. He extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Disturbed and pained by the tragic bus fire accident on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district. Several precious lives were lost and many sustained injuries in this heartbreaking incident. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to those injured.” he wrote on X.

(With agency inputs)

