Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru family of four, including two children, feared dead in Kurnool bus fire

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 12:36 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Kurnool District Collector A. Siri (in purple suit) speaks with police personnel at the spot after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler. (PTI)
    Kurnool District Collector A. Siri (in purple suit) speaks with police personnel at the spot after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler. (PTI)

    The family was reportedly returning to Bengaluru after celebrating Diwali in Hyderabad. 

    A family of four from Andhra Pradesh, residing in Bengaluru, is feared to be among the 20 people reported dead in a fire that gutted a Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus near Kurnool in the early hours of Friday.

    The family, including Ramesh, his wife, and two children, had reportedly traveled to their hometown of Hyderabad for Diwali and were returning to Bengaluru when the tragic incident occurred. Confirmation of their deaths is awaited, according to the Karnataka Police, Indian Express reported.

    (Also Read: 'Woke up to flames, broke windows to live': Survivors recall the horror of Kurnool bus tragedy)

    The private bus, carrying 41 passengers, caught fire after a collision with a scooter, which caused the bus fuel tank to ignite. Several passengers were charred to death as the vehicle was instantly engulfed in flames.

    A forensic team rushed to the site on National Highway 44 in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday morning. Experts conducted a detailed inspection of the bus and collected evidence to determine the exact cause of the fire and the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru traffic advisory: Avoid Panathur Road for next few days. Check list of alternative routes)

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the tragedy, highlighting the loss of at least 20 lives. He extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

    “Disturbed and pained by the tragic bus fire accident on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route near Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district. Several precious lives were lost and many sustained injuries in this heartbreaking incident. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to those injured.” he wrote on X.

    (With agency inputs)

    (Also Read: Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Telangana transport minister says ‘unfit’ buses to be seized)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Bengaluru Family Of Four, Including Two Children, Feared Dead In Kurnool Bus Fire
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes