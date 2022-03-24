Irate with husband's drunken violence, woman smashes his head with stone
- A 30-year-old agricultural labourer from the Jakkasandra village was nabbed by police for allegedly killing her husband by smashing his head with a stone in their home on Tuesday.
In a shocking development, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested for smashing her husband's head with a stone inside her residence in the Jakkasandra village in Bengaluru.
According to reports, the deceased, identified as Hanumaiah, used to beat his wife in an intoxicated state. He was 35 years old. The incident occurred on Tuesday night.
Bhagya, the accused, who is an agricultural labourer, reportedly sought help from the neighbours and villagers nearby her house after committing the crime, by claiming that some miscreants had broken into the house and killed Hanumaiah.
She allegedly also tried to eliminate the key evidence, which was the murder weapon in this case. Reportedly, she tried to get rid of the stone, with which she killed her husband, by throwing it in a well. However, she later confessed her crime to the police and was detained immediately.
