Bengaluru News / 'It is BJP which insulted OBCs': Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka's Kolar

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 16, 2023 03:30 PM IST

This is the first time for Rahul Gandhi to visit the town after getting convicted in a defamation case for his statements at Kolar rally in 2019.

Senior Congress leader and disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP at the ‘Jai Bharat’ rally in Karnataka’s Kolar. This is the first time for Rahul Gandhi to visit the town after getting convicted in a defamation case for his statements at Kolar rally in 2019.

Also Read - Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi addresses crowd in Kolar

Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government and said that they are insulting the OBCs of this country. “BJP says that I insulted the OBCs of this country. Let’s talk about the OBCs here today. When the UPA was in power, the caste census was conducted, and the BJP has hidden the data after coming to power. Today, SCs, STs and OBCs represent only seven per cent of BJP’s central government. If the caste census data is revealed, it is going to be clear who is insulting the OBCs. I demand the BJP government put out the data.”

He also took a swipe on the Modi government and told them that he is not allowed to speak inside the parliament. “PM Narendra Modi only works for Adani and the growth of his empire. Whenever I speak about Adani in parliament, my mic is turned off. I even showed the picture of PM Modi sitting next to Adani in his aircraft, and I was forced to put down the image. If I ask the speaker about it, he only smiles and doesn’t answer my question. PM Modi will soon sell this country to Adani,” added Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also showed confidence in winning Karnataka in upcoming assembly polls. He said, “The Congress party will fulfill all the poll promises soon after coming to power. The Congress wave in Karnataka is clear and the credit goes to united leadership in the state. We are winning with more than 130 seats in the state.”

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

karnataka rahul gandhi adani bjp defamation case elections kolar modi government obcs parliament speaker state upa + 11 more
