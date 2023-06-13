Karnataka: 3 die as SUV rams into lorry on NH-48

Three people, including a three-month-old, died on Monday in a collision between an SUV car and a lorry on National Highway 48, near Vijayapura Gollarhatti in the Chitradurga district. Three people including a three-months-old died in a collision between a car and lorry. (Representational image)

According to police, a family from HSR Layout in Bengaluru was returning home from a trip to Goa when the mishap took place. The lorry, which was ahead of the car, made a right turn, catching the speeding Fortuner off guard and resulting in the collision from behind. The deceased have been identified as Tabassum (28), her relative Zakir Ahmed (60), and a three-month-old infant, Fathima.

The injured identified as Nayaz (22), Imran Khan (32), Tabreez Ahmed (27), and Saba (26) were taken to the Chitradurga district hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment. Unfortunately, the infant passed away while being transported to the hospital.

In another incident on June 8, three individuals lost their lives when a speeding ambulance collided with a lorry from behind under the jurisdiction of the Chitradurga rural police station. Within a week, a total of six lives have been claimed on this highway.

Chitradurga superintendent of police (SP), K Parashuram said, “over speeding and negligent driving are the primary causes behind the increasing number of accidents on NH 48.” While affirming the increasing rate of accidents on the highway, the SP mentioned the installation of CCTV cameras in several areas. He also communicated the need for signboards to the highway authority officials and emphasised that measures will be taken to reduce accidents by addressing over speeding and parking issues on the highways.

A case has been registered at the Bharamasagar police station under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigations are underway to gather more details about the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON