Karnataka: 49-year-old man gets lifer for raping, impregnating stepdaughter

The district additional and sessions court dealing with POCSO cases in Udupi has sentenced a 49-year-old man to life imprisonment in a case related to sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter. The convict, who was found guilty in the sexual harassment case, is Ganesh Nayak.

READ | 3-year-old toddler raped, murdered in Bengaluru; accused arrested: Report

As per the charge sheet, Nayak had a second marriage with the victim's mother and was then living with them. When his wife was away to another town for work, Nayak had in October 2021 sexually abused the minor stepdaughter after giving her juice laced with alcohol.

When the mother returned after three months, she came to know that her daughter was pregnant. When the victim narrated her ordeal, a complaint was lodged at Kundapur police station in January 2022.

READ | 3 arrested for killing 73-year-old man who allegedly raped 16-yr-old cousin: Cop

A charge sheet was filed in the court by then Circle Inspector K R Gopikrishna. A total of 10 witnesses were examined during trial. Besides life imprisonment, Judge Srinivasa Suvarna also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, failing which he will have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment. Public prosecutor Y T Raghavendra appeared for the prosecution.