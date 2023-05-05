Ahead of Karnataka polls, unaccounted cash of 4 crore seized in Kolar

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) Police on Thursday seized ₹4 crore of unaccounted cash from a house and a car in Kolar's Zion Hills. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place in Karnataka, therefore, moving a large sum of cash without proper documents is not permitted.

"Unaccounted cash of ₹4,04,94,500 seized from a house and a car in Zion Hills by KGF Police under the direct supervision of SP Dr Dharani Devi," police said.

"It is believed that the money was kept allegedly to distribute among the voters," they said.

READ | Small section of Karnataka voters impacted by Bajrang Dal issue: Cong survey

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

On April 14, the Bengaluru police caught two men with ₹1 crore unaccounted cash in an auto-rickshaw near the city market.

The duo who were caught with the cash of two bags in an auto rickshaw has been identified as Suresh and Praveen.

When the police asked the duo to produce the documents related to the cash they failed to do so.

READ | Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee

"Both didn't have any documents related to money," police said.

Similarly, on April 6, a total of ₹50 lakhs of unaccounted cash was seized during from a car at Dundur check post in Gadag district.

Due to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place in which moving a large sum of cash without proper documents is not permitted.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.