Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna sent to police custody in harassment, bribery case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said BJP MLA N Munirathna, arrested in connection with two cases registered against him for allegedly issuing death threats to a BBMP contractor, has been sent to two-day police custody. Former Karnataka deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara.(PTI File Photo)

The Minister ruled out any vendetta politics behind the former Minister's arrest and said the action was taken in accordance with law. Munirathna, who represents Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru, was picked up from Nangli village in Kolar’s Mulbagal on Saturday evening on charges of harassing a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor for bribe, using casteist slurs against a former corporator, cheating, criminal intimidation and outraging a woman’s modesty.

Contractor Cheluvaraju, who is one of the complainants, has also released a purported audio recording of a phone conversation between him and Munirathna. "A complaint has been lodged alleging that he (Munirathna) spoke in a very derogatory manner about a former corporator who was a block Congress president and also about a contractor. On the basis of the complaint he has been arrested. Now the investigation has begun," Parameshwara said.

Addressing reporters here, he said this morning he was produced before a judge, who remanded Munirathna to two days police custody. "They will investigate, let's see what happens." "... his voice samples will be taken, it will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and it will be verified whether it is his voice or not," he added. Munirathna in a video statement on Saturday had termed the allegations against him as "far from truth", and claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him.

Citing violation of party discipline, the state BJP has issued a show cause notice to Munirathna and asked him to clarify the allegations before a disciplinary committee within five days. Responding to allegations of vendetta politics, the Home Minister said, "action has been taken in accordance with law based on a complaint, where is vendetta politics in it? Those who were with him and faced abuse have complained. Did Congress or anyone else give the complaint?"

"If action is not taken then it will be alleged that action has not been taken despite complaint. Police have taken action in accordance with law," he added.