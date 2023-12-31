Karnataka BJP president holds meeting in rebel MLAs home turf

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president BY Vijayendra on Sunday held a party meeting in Vijayapura, which is the hometown of rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, leaders familiar with the matter said, adding that several leaders who stands against Yatnal attended the meeting. BJP Karnataka unit president BY Vijayendra on Sunday holds a party meeting in Vijayapura. (ANI)

MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, former ministers Murugesh Nirani, SK Bellubbi, Ramesh Bhusanur, Chandrashekhar Kavatagi, Suresh Biradar, Vijugouda Patil, were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The meeting comes after several prominent party leaders called for action against Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal over his comments against senior party leaders.

On Tuesday, Yatnal hit out on former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, accusing him of engaging in massive corruption amounting to ₹40,000 crore during the state’s Covid-19 management when the BJP government was in power.

On Wednesday, BJP state president BY Vijayendra conducted a meeting with party office-bearers at the Malleswaram party office. During the gathering, prominent leaders, including former minister and state party vice-president Murugesh Nirani, asked Vijayendra to write to central leaders, seeking disciplinary action against Yatnal, said leaders aware of the development.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra on Sunday said that the BJP was keeping mum about Yatnal’s allegations against the former chief minister. He clarified that reactions come only when the charges are genuine. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and other central leaders have blessed me as state president, not my father BS Yediyurappa. There is no need to express compassion for him. We will decide after documents are produced to justify their allegations,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah challenged Yatnal to submit proof and documents related to corruption in the BJP government during the Covid-19 pandemic. He mentioned that the Congress government had formed a commission to investigate corruption during Covid and invited those with evidence to submit it for scrutiny.

“The Congress government has constituted a commission to inquire into corruption during Covid. Those who have proof can give it to the commission,” he said in Koppal.

Siddaramaiah assured that the government would probe cases related to corruption, including those concerning PSI recruitment, based on the details and documents provided to the respective commissions.

“The proof of PSI recruitment-related corruption too can be submitted to the related commission. The Congress government will probe these cases looking at all the details and documents submitted,” he added, speaking to the media at Koppal’s Ginigera airstrip before leaving for Sindhanur in Raichur district.