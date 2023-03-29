Karnataka Industries and Commerce Department on Tuesday said it has cleared a total of 55 investment proposals worth ₹3,451.24 crore, promising 33,049 employment opportunities. Karnataka clears 55 industrial projects worth ₹ 3,451.24 cr investment

The 139th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani on Monday to decide on investment clearances.

The committee considered and approved eight "important large and medium size industrial projects" with investments of more than ₹50 crore. These projects are worth ₹2,012.14 crore and are expected to create employment opportunities for 22,033 people in the State, an official release said.

At the SLSWCC meeting, 43 new projects with investments of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore were also cleared. These projects are worth ₹1,187.93 crore and would generate jobs for 11,016 people in Karnataka.

Four projects of additional investment have also been approved which will result in an investment of ₹251.17 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities.

Among the major investment/project proposals approved in the meeting include- By M/s Shree Basaveshwar Sugars Limited Bijapur at Karjol Village, Babaleshwar Hobli, Vijayapura District, with investment of ₹494.75 crore and employment target of 90. By M/s Subramanya Construction and Development Company Limited, Bengaluru at Tavarekere, Bangalore Urban District, with an investment of 481.61 crore and employment opportunity to 20,000 people. Also by M/s HCL Technologies Ltd in Bengaluru with investment of ₹400 crore and employment for 1,300 people, among others.