Karnataka CM celebrates Droupadi Murmu's win in presidential election

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu after the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee beat the opposition's Yashwant Sinha and emerged victorious in the presidential election.

In a tweet, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to Mrs Draupadi Murmu who has made a new record by getting elected as the President of India with a huge majority in the election. A person from the lower strata of the society occupying the highest post of the nation is a sign of our democracy's success."

Bommai was later also seen distributing sweets at the Jagannath Bhavan to celebrate Murmu's win. "In the backdrop of the victory of Mrs Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections, we paid a visit to our party's state office "Jagannath Bhavan" in Bangalore and celebrated distributing sweets to the workers."

President-elect Droupadi Murmu visited Bengaluru while on a national tour to drum up support for her bid, and had addressed BJP leaders as well as seeking backing from the opposition Janata Dal (Secular). She met former prime minister Deve Gowda and JDS second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy.

Read: Karnataka: JD(S) passes unanimous resolution to support Droupadi Murmu