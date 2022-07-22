Karnataka CM celebrates Droupadi Murmu's win in presidential election
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu after the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee beat the opposition's Yashwant Sinha and emerged victorious in the presidential election.
In a tweet, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to Mrs Draupadi Murmu who has made a new record by getting elected as the President of India with a huge majority in the election. A person from the lower strata of the society occupying the highest post of the nation is a sign of our democracy's success."
Bommai was later also seen distributing sweets at the Jagannath Bhavan to celebrate Murmu's win. "In the backdrop of the victory of Mrs Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections, we paid a visit to our party's state office "Jagannath Bhavan" in Bangalore and celebrated distributing sweets to the workers."
President-elect Droupadi Murmu visited Bengaluru while on a national tour to drum up support for her bid, and had addressed BJP leaders as well as seeking backing from the opposition Janata Dal (Secular). She met former prime minister Deve Gowda and JDS second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy.
‘Gross violations’: LG seeks CBI probe into Delhi govt’s liquor policy
Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire into the Delhi government's excise policy, 2021-22, flagging procedural lapses in its implementation which he suggested were intended to benefit private liquor barons and individuals “at the highest echelons of the government”, people familiar with the matter said.
'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP reacts after Delhi L-G's latest order
After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts
In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.
PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district
Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year. SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.
AIIMS-Delhi hikes private ward room rent following 5% GST | Check revised rate
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has announced an increase in the charges of its private ward rooms following the recent decision by the GST Council to levy a 5 per cent tax on hospital room rent exceeding Rs 5,000 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of Rs 66,000, including 5 per cent GST and diet charges.
