Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah begins one-on-one talks with Congress MLAs amid rumblings in party ranks

In a move widely seen as a damage control exercise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has started holding individual meetings with Congress MLAs to address rising dissatisfaction within the party. The decision comes against the backdrop of growing resentment among several legislators over what they describe as sluggish development work in their constituencies. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

According to PTI, many lawmakers have privately voiced concern that the state government’s focus on implementing its five key pre-poll guarantees has diverted attention and funds, from local development projects. In response, Siddaramaiah has now begun direct outreach, meeting MLAs from various districts to listen to their concerns and seek feedback.

On Tuesday, the CM met legislators and ministers from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Dakshina Kannada. The meetings are expected to continue throughout the week, with lawmakers from Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayanagara, and Ballari districts scheduled to meet him on Wednesday. The exercise is likely to extend until Saturday.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar has been kept out of these meetings, a move that has triggered speculation about a growing divide within the Congress leadership. However, Shivakumar played down the issue, stating that he saw no problem with the CM taking the initiative.

“The Chief Minister has every right to meet legislators. He is acting on feedback that came through AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. I have also been holding meetings with MLAs, especially on matters related to Bengaluru’s development,” Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who was present at Tuesday’s interactions, stressed that the meetings were strictly administrative. “There were no political discussions. The focus was solely on speeding up development works,” he clarified.

(With PTI inputs)