Karnataka Congress to protest textbook revision on June 9
Karnataka Congress will protest against the state government over the textbook revision issue on Thursday, said state party chief D K Shivakumar on Tuesday.
"We are protesting on June 9 mainly against the syllabus issue which they (state government) are trying to change. Be it BR Ambedkar, Jainism or Buddhism, they want to remove their stature in textbooks," said Shivakumar while addressing reporters here today.
His remarks came after the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress for 'politicking in everything.'
Karnataka state government had announced the dissolution of the state textbook review committee. The move comes amid a controversy over textbook revisions.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the committee has been disbanded since its designated work had concluded. Bommai emphasized that the government is open to further revision in case of any objectionable content.
Several seers and prominent personalities had objected to a move by the state government to revise a chapter on the 12th-century reformist Basavanna.
Notably, a section of seers alleged that social reformer Basavanna's teachings have been distorted in the revised Kannada and social science textbooks for Class 10 students. The seers also accused the review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu's state anthem.
The state government issued a clarification that the distorted state anthem was not part of any textbook. The government ordered the cyber crime department to look into the allegations and take necessary actions in this regard.
A controversy surfaced last month over alleged erroneous revision in the textbooks in the state curricula. There were demands for the sacking of review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha.
The committee headed by Chakrathirtha was set up to examine and revise the school textbooks.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
