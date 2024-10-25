Karnataka govt will take 3000 crore loan to improve Bengaluru infrastructure: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government will borrow ₹3000 crore as loan from different sources to fix the broken Bengaluru infrastructure. He said that multiple governments failed to focus on Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure which is making headlines every now and then for its baffling situation. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

What Siddaramaiah said?

Speaking to reporters after visiting the building collapse site at Bengaluru’s Babusapalya, Siddaramaiah said, “It is important to acknowledge that many previous governments, including the present one, failed to address the civic issues in Bengaluru. Our government has decided to take out a loan of ₹3000 crore and fix this problem. We will also take enough measures to enhance the disaster management system in Bengaluru.”

The chief minister also questioned the BBMP commissioner on permitting such tall buildings on a minor road. “Everyone who is involved in this construction must be held accountable. These types of incidents should not repeat in Bengaluru,” he told BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath at the accident spot.

The Karnataka CM further announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, while ex-gratia for the injured will be given after seeing them in the hospital.

"Those hospitalized, expenditure will be taken care by the govt. Moreover, 5 Lakh ex-gratia is to be given by the government, ex-gratia for injured will be announced after seeing them at the hospital," he said while speaking to reports at the site.

Meanwhile, One more body was recovered during a search and rescue operation at Babusapalya in Bengaluru, taking the death toll to nine, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at Hennur Police Station against three named accused: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, in connection with the collapse. They face charges under various sections of the BNS and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Bhuvan Reddy, son of Munirajareddy, under whose name the building was being constructed, has also been arrested.