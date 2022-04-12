Karnataka HC directs Medical Edu Dept to make a decision on Nursing Diploma

The Karnataka High Court directed the Department of Medical Education to consider petitions from 25 nursing institutions seeking clearance or recognition to start new General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the academic year 2021-22 within eight weeks and notify them of the results.

In dismissing the petition filed by JPI Dass School of Nursing and other 24 nursing schools in the city, Justice P Krishna Bhat said, "In light of the peculiar facts of this case, namely, that applications were filed by the petitioners in 2019 itself and applications have remained unconsidered...the order should contain sufficient reasons for deciding whether to grant approval or refuse approval."

Petitioners who wanted to start a new Diploma in GNM course in 2019 applied for recognition with effect from the 2019-20 academic year. The respondents, the Department of Medical Education and the Karnataka State Nursing Council, did not decide on whether to provide approval or not.

The country's shaky healthcare system has been exposed by the Covid-19 outbreak. It has refocused attention on the health sector's various issues, including poor investment and a physician, paramedic, and hospital shortage. The pandemic has also brought attention to the importance of paramedics and nurses in medical emergencies.

Long-term trends such as ageing populations and rising incomes are expected to drive the greatest increase in labour demand for health aides, technicians, wellness occupations, nurses, and health professionals worldwide by 2030. According to the McKinsey Global Institute's "Future of Work after COVID-19," the net employment change for health professionals will be 112 per cent from 2018 to 2030.

The Karnataka State Nursing Council had presented the ideas to the Department of Medical Education's high power committee based on the petitioners' applications, but no decision had been reached. They even presented this difficulty in the medical system and requested a quick decision on the recognition of the diploma to bridge the gap post-COVID-19.