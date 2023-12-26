Karnataka health dept issues guidelines for New Year celebrations after detecting 34 JN.1 cases

The Karnataka health department on Monday issued guidelines to the public New Year celebrations across the state in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 infections after the emergence of a new variant of the virus, called JN.1. In a circular dated Monday, the Karnataka Health Department noted that imposing restrictions and creating unnecessary panic amongst public are not advised presently. (HT PHOTO)

This comes after the state detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, of which 20 were reported from Bengaluru city, four from Mysuru, three from Mandya and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar.

In a circular dated Monday, the health department said, “It is pertinent to note that, currently WHO & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India have classified JN.1 as Variant of Interest (VoI) and not Variant of Concern (VoC). Hence, imposing restrictions and creating unnecessary panic amongst public are not advised.”

“However, in the light of current scenario of COVID-19 in the state, the following points (as advised by TAC also) needs to be complied by the General Public as precaution,” it added.

Here are the guidelines imposed by the department:

The department reiterated that all elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, shall avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas. However, when outdoors shall wear face masks covering nose and mouth. For new year celebrations, the department said COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) of social distancing, face masking, hand-sanitisation and respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette shall be adhered to. “Persons with respiratory symptoms shall avoid places of festivities and recreational centres (including swimming pools) and seek medical consultation,” it added.

“Further necessary measures will be recommended after taking stock of the situation in coming days, if required,” the circular further stated.

Karnataka's fresh COVID-19 infections mounted to 125 on Monday and the state reported three new deaths.