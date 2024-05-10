Karnataka man who beheaded minor arrested: Report

In a significant development following the incident where a man in Karnataka decapitated a minor girl after she called off their marriage, the prime suspect has been arrested. Police officials said the 32-year-old man who allegedly killed the minor girl was arrested on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Cops were on the hunt for 32-year-old Prakash, who was absconding, and arrested him on Saturday after an extensive search. (Representational Image)

Prakash, the suspect, was accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl, Meena in Karnataka's Kodagu. He had allegedly fled with her severed head at Mutlu village in Somwarpet in the district. Cops were on the hunt for the suspect, who was absconding, and arrested him on Saturday after an extensive search, the agency said.

The minor girl and the 32-year-old man were supposed to get engaged. However, it was stopped by officials of the Women and Child Development Department on Thursday. The officials also convinced the girl's parents to call off the marriage.

Following the cancellation of the marriage, Prakash barged into the girl's home on Thursday evening at around 5.30 pm, dragged the girl out and chopped her head off. The victim's mother also sustained injuries in the incident and is receiving treatment at a hospital currently. Prakash is then said to have fled with the girl's severed head and was absconding since then.

"After an extensive search, the accused was arrested on Saturday," Police told the agency.

Kodagu’s Superintendent of Police (SP) had also spoken to reporters earlier, saying, “The victim’s mom is also injured, and she is being treated at the hospital currently. The father is doing well.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)