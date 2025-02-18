Karnataka: Mysuru couple dies by suicide over mounting online betting debts

A couple was found hanging near a water tank in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, on Tuesday morning, marking the second such tragic incident in the city within 24 hours. The deceased have been identified as Jobi Antony and his wife, Sharmila. Authorities have launched an investigation into the case.(Representative/Shutterstock)

According to a Deccan Herald report, preliminary investigations suggest the couple may have taken the drastic step due to severe financial distress. According to Jobi’s sister, Mary, the couple had reportedly accumulated debts amounting to ₹80 lakh, allegedly linked to online betting.

The incident follows the death of Jobi’s twin brother, Joshi Antony, who was found hanging in Hanchya, Mysuru South, on Monday. Before his death, Joshi had recorded a video in which he accused Jobi and Sharmila of taking massive loans, which led to relentless harassment from money lenders.

Joshi and Mary were reportedly being pressured to repay the borrowed amount, as the couple had stayed with Mary for a period of time.

The bodies of Jobi and Sharmila have been sent to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched an investigation into the case.

On Monday, a family of four members were found dead at an apartment in Mysuru, police said.

The incident happened in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar in the city. The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), and their son Kushal (15) and Chetan's mother Priyamvada (62) they said.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that At Sankalp apartment in Vidyaranyapura limits here a family of four has died. They were living in two separate flats. While mother resided in one, Chetan, his wife and their son were living in another, PTI reported.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).