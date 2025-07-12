Karnataka prisoner swallows mobile phone to evade detection, device surgically removed

In a shocking incident that has raised questions about prison security in Karnataka, doctors at a government hospital in Shivamogga successfully removed a mobile phone from the stomach of a convict who had swallowed it. An X-ray confirmed the presence of a mobile phone inside the prisoner's stomach. (Representational Image)

According to news agency PTI, the prisoner, 30-year-old Daulath alias Gunda, is currently serving a 10-year sentence in a high-security jail. On June 24, he complained of severe stomach pain and informed jail medical staff that he had swallowed something. He was immediately shifted to Government McGann Hospital for treatment, the report added.

An X-ray confirmed the presence of a mobile phone inside his stomach. With the inmate’s consent, doctors performed surgery and retrieved the device, which measured about one inch in width and three inches in length. The recovered phone was handed over to prison officials in a sealed cover on July 8, the agency reported.

Following the incident, Jail Officer Ranganath P filed a complaint at Tunganagar police station, prompting an official investigation. Authorities are now probing how the prohibited mobile phone was smuggled into the jail, despite strict surveillance protocols.

A criminal case has been registered against the inmate under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. Meanwhile, suspicions have surfaced that prison staff may have assisted in the act. Investigators are examining possible internal collusion or security lapses.

