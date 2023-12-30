Karnataka: School headmistress suspended after romantic photoshoot with student during excursion

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman, who was headmistress of a government school in Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka, was seen in a romantic photoshoot with a student while on an excursion, which evoked sharp reactions and led to her suspension from the position. The pictures of the photoshoot, in which the student is seen kissing the headmistress on the cheeks, pulling her saree and even lifting her in his arms, have gone viral on the internet recently. (Reuters/Representative Image)

The woman was the headmistress of the Government High School in Murugamalla village of Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapura district, reported news agency ANI. She has been suspended by authorities pending an inquiry for allegedly “behaving inappropriately with a student” during the recent school trip, officials told the agency.

The pictures of the photoshoot, in which the student is seen kissing the headmistress on the cheeks, pulling her saree and even lifting her in his arms, have gone viral on the internet recently. The headmistress is also seen posing romantically with the student while holding a flower.

Students were taken on an “educational tour” to Horanadu, Dharmasthala, Yana and some other places between December 22 and 25. This is when the incident reportedly took place. After initial probe by education authorities, it was revealed that only the headmistress, the student and one other student, who allegedly took the controversial photos, knew of the matter.

After the photos sparked controversy, the district education officer from Chintamani, Umadevi, paid a visit to the government high school and interrogated all those who had gone on the excursion, including teachers, students and kitchen staff, about the matter.

"The photos that went viral were taken by another student. Barring the two students and the headmistress, no other staffer or student was aware of the incident," she told media.

The Block Education Officer (BEO) then recommended the headmistress' suspension from service.

(With inputs from ANI)