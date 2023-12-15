Karnataka to launch 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme for unemployed youth from Jan 1

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka is rolling out the “Yuva Nidhi” scheme - which aims to provide monthly allowances to unemployed youth with degree and diplomas - from January 1 onwards. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Registration for the scheme is set to begin from December 26, news agency PTI reported. The scheme will provide ₹3,000 allowance per month for unemployed youth with a graduate degree, and ₹1,500 allowance for unemployed diploma holders, both in the age group of 18 to 25.

Who is eligible to apply?

These are the following eligibility clauses that one must meet to be eligible to apply for the “Yuva Nidhi” scheme:

Applicant must have six months of graduation in the academic year 2022-23 Applicant must not be in higher education or any employment Applicant should possess either a degree or a diploma.

Where can one apply for the scheme?

Interested applicants may go to the Seva Sindhu portal to register for the scheme.

How will money be transferred to beneficiaries?

Beneficiaries will be transferred subsidy amounts directly to their bank accounts through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) till they are employed. The scheme can assist the youth beneficiary for a maximum of two years.

The scheme is part of the Karnataka government's five poll guarantees that were announced prior to the May 10 assembly election in the state, in which the Congress party won with a thumping majority.

The other four main election promises from the grand old party include 200 units of free power to all households under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, which comes under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 10 kgs of free rice to every member of a BPL household - as part of the Anna Bhagya scheme and lastly, free travel for all women in public transport buses across the state.