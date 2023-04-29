Karnataka weather update: Health department issues fresh heat wave advisory; Check guidelines

Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare department on Friday issued a fresh heat wave advisory to aid the public in beating rising temperatures across several areas, especially north Karnataka. While the mercury rose in districts like Raichur, parts of Bengaluru and other regions in the state saw heavy showers on Saturday.(Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)

“As heat wave conditions persist in Karnataka, it is advised to avoid outdoor public events and activities between 11 am and 4 pm,” the Commissioner for Health, Randeep D, said.

The Karnataka health department had earlier issued some do's and don'ts to tackle this summer season.

The advisory guided organisers of public or outdoor activities to ensure the following aspects are put in place if the program is unavoidable:

Ensure shade facility for audience

Ensure adequate air circulation

There should be provision for drinking water

This comes after the death of 11 people at the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai earlier this month, who died of heatstroke after standing in the sun for hours.

While the mercury rose in districts like Raichur, parts of Bengaluru and other regions in the state saw heavy showers on Saturday even as political rallies raged on ahead of the crucial May 10 assembly election.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Friday issued a heavy rainfall warning over some isolated pockets in the state till Sunday. It also predicted thunderstorm, hailstorm and gusty winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph.