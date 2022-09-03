Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM on encroachment of Bengaluru Lake
Amid the flood-like situation in Bengaluru, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and demand to issue a white paper on the encroachment of Bengaluru Lake and Rajkaluve.
Amid the flood-like situation in Bengaluru, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and demanded to issue a white paper on the encroachment of Bengaluru Lake and Rajkaluve.
Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "Let the CM speak whatever he wants about Congress. Let him speak responsibly while talking about me. He said that it is better to speak carefully. I had made a plan estimating ₹6,000 crore for Peripheral Ring Road. It is ₹22,000 crores today. This is the achievement of Congress and BJP."
He demanded that Chief Minister Bommai issue a white paper on who has encroached on the lake and Rajkaluwe in Bengaluru.
"Thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Rajkaluve has been taken. The Chief Minister says that money has been released. So to whom did the money go? If you dare reveal the names of the oppressors. People should know who are the encroachers of the lake and Rajkaluve in Bengaluru. Their only achievement was setting fire to the BBMP office where the documents were stored. " he stated.
Kumaraswamy said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was in the hands of the BJP and the entire state knows what the ruling party in the state did.
The former Chief Minister challenged the release of documents that fuelled the illegality during his two terms.
"If it is probed that I have helped the land grabbers, I will retire from politics," said the former Chief Minister.
Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru and several trees were uprooted in the city.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics