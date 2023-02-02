‘Leave ego and bow down to God’: Karnataka CM inaugurates Mukteshwar Temple

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the elders built temples to unite everyone and make them involved in religious activities without differentiation.

"They must shed ego and bow before God," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after inaugurating the Mukteshwar Temple at Shidenur village in Karnataka's Haveri District.

The CM said Mukteshwara is the most revered god and this temple has a rich history.

"This temple will gain more importance in the coming days. The forefathers had started a good culture. The social reformer Basavanna had said 'Dehave Degula' and stressed the purity of atma," CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

"Today I participated in the dedication program of Mukteshwar temple in Shidenur village of Badagi taluk of Haveri district. Local representatives including MLA Nehru Olekar were present on this occasion," CM Bommai tweeted.

The Chief Minister said that Nehru Olekar, a native of Shidenur, has proved that he hasn't forgotten his native village.

"Born in an ordinary farmer family, he is actively involved in organizations and later got elected as MLA to serve the people. By doing this religious work, the MLA has made honest efforts to pay back his native village," CM Basavaraj added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj further informed that in his vachanas, Basavanna has said the body must be pure always and it must be followed. "The purpose of building the temples was to ensure purity en masse. The mind will be calm by visiting temples", CM Bommai said.

"The rituals connected with temples must be celebrated by all the people irrespective of caste, colour, or religion. The entrance of the temple will be big to symbolize that everyone is welcome but the sanctum sanctorum will be small. The reason is that they must shed egos and bow their head before god. The MLA, Olekar has done a good job and lord Mukteshwara will do good for him," CM Bommai said.

MLA Nehru Olekar, Sadashiva Mahaswamiji, Mahesh Tenginkai, and others were also present.