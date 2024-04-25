Lok Sabha Election 2024: South Western Railways to run special trains in Karnataka

In anticipation of a surge in travel demand ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, railway authorities have added special train services connecting Bengaluru with Mangaluru Central. Karnataka will go into voting for 14 out of the 28 total seats tomorrow. These special trains have been introduced to ease travel for voters ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election in the state, scheduled for April 26. (HT File)

According to a press release by the South Western Railway (SWR), the Bengaluru - Mangaluru Central Special, designated as Train No. 06553, is scheduled to depart from Bengaluru's Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at 6:00 pm on April 25 (Thursday), with an arrival time at Mangaluru Central at 10 am the following day.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ | ‘Free dosa, discounted rides’: Bengaluru businesses roll out incentives to boost voter turnout ahead of LS poll

Conversely, the Mangaluru Central - Bengaluru Special, identified as Train No. 06554, will depart from Mangaluru Central at 12 pm on April 26 (Friday) and is expected to reach Sir. M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru at 3 am the subsequent day.

Moreover, the South Western Railway authorities have unveiled the Yesvantpur – Kundapur special express to bridge Bengaluru with Udupi. Train No. 06547 is slated to depart from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru on April 25 at 11:20 pm, arriving at Kundapur the following day at 10:45 am.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2024 Bengaluru: Rapido offers free rides to senior citizens, differently-abled voters in city

For the return journey from Kundapur to Yesvantpur, Train No. 06548 is scheduled to depart from Kundapur at 11:20 am on April 26, with an expected arrival time at Yesvantpur at 9:50 pm on the same day.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Namma Metro timings to be extended for Lok Sabha election

In a similar instance, the Bengaluru metro services will be extended 40 minutes past its scheduled closing time on April 26 night after voting for the Lok Sabha election. Furthermore, ride-hailing service Rapido also announced on Wednesday that it would provide complimentary bike taxi, auto, and cab rides to differently-abled and senior citizen voters across Karnataka.

(With inputs from PTI)