Lunar eclipse: Bengaluru residents capture the rare sight, share pics on Twitter

The total eclipse that happened on Tuesday evening made the people of Bengaluru gaze at the sky to catch the glimpse of the rare sight. The residents also clicked pictures of the eclipse and shared them on social media.

A user, Prajwal, took to Twitter and wrote, “Thanks to Namma Bengaluru Weather (No clouds) and my 'Samsung S22 Ultra' the beast - able to capture the moments of Lunar Eclipse whilst enjoying the spectacular view up the sky.”

Another user, Ashwin Deshpande, wrote, “Partial Lunar Eclipse from Bengaluru. The haze was the worst but I believe you will be happy with these images. Please pardon the noise!”

The pictures of the last stage of the lunar eclipse from Bengaluru are also widely shared. Sharing some images, a user, Mahil Afzal, tweeted, “The #Moon rises in the east with the last stage of the eclipse in Bengaluru on Tuesday.”

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth moves in between the moon and the sun, blocking the Sun's light from falling on the moon. That is the reason why the moon appears darkened as it has the earth's shadow falling on it. In a lunar eclipse, the sun, moon and earth are all aligned.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru has run a live stream of the lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening.

