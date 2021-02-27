Manual scavenging continues to mar Karnataka as conviction stays zero
Soon after entering the underground drain, two men collapsed due to the lack of oxygen. Even as those standing above on the road sensed something was wrong, they did not go inside realising that poisonous gases in the drain could be hazardous for them. By the time the officials of the fire and emergency services arrived at the spot, the two men were dead, and one was in a critical condition.
The deaths of 30-year-old Lal Ahmed and 25-year-old Rasheed Ahmed in north Karnataka’s Kalburgi on January 26 were the latest in the list of people who died because of manual scavenging. A public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the Karnataka high court stated that at least 43 people have died in 21 incidents related to manual scavenging in the state since 2015.
“Any death related to manual scavenging is called an accident, but the truth is that it is culpable homicide, if not murder. When you send someone inside a pit with poisonous gases, you are aware of the danger to that person’s life,” said Clifton Rozario, a city-based advocate, who has filed the petition against manual scavenging in the high court.
“Even though The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act came into existence in 2013, the inhuman practice not only continues, but it has caused lives,” Rozario said.
The advocate added that the lack of political will, failure in enforcement of law and apathy from the civic society allowed the practice to continue.
An example to show the institutional failure in enforcing the law is the number of cases filed regarding manual scavenging. According to Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the state has witnessed 36 manual scavenging-related incidents since 2008, resulting in 72 deaths. Police cases were filed in all the incidents, but there has not been a single conviction.
In four cases, police filed a B Report, which meant they did not find any evidence to file a charge sheet. Five cases were registered as unnatural death reports, 15 were under trial, two under investigation and in 12 cases, the accused were acquitted.
“Manual scavenging is happening in the city on a daily basis, but it comes to the eyes of the police only if there is a death. There is not one case where manual scavenging has been stopped. If the government gives stricter orders, this could be done. But the government has been dragging its feet for years now,” Rozario said.
According to a worker employed as manual scavenger in the city, there are two types of people employed — those working with government agencies or contractors, who either work for the government or privately, and those who go door-to-door seeking work.
“In most cases, we have no options but to enter the pits. We don’t have the power to demand machines and if we refuse to work, they will find someone else. It is true that all works can’t be done with machines and we have to enter the pits, but we don’t get any masks and boots. We often look at fire department officials entering manholes with oxygen tanks on their backs, with fascination,” a worker employed with a contractor, said on the condition of anonymity.
Earlier, manual scavenging was associated with the cleaning of septic tanks. However, according to experts, there are many aspects to the illegal practice. One being sewage treatment plants (STPs) set up in apartment buildings. “STPs are emerging as the new killing fields of sanitation workers after sewer lines, manholes and septic tanks. In the last two years in Bengaluru, at least eight workers have been killed in four incidents while cleaning STPs,” said Siddharth Joshi, member, Safaikarmachari Kavulu Samithi-Karnataka.
There is no clarity on the number of people engaged in manual scavenging. While activists working for the welfare of safai karmacharis peg the number at 25,000, a pilot survey of six districts, including Bengaluru, in 2018, identified a total of 1,720 workers engaged in manual scavenging.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB), too, acknowledges that it has limited equipment to clear sewage lines. the board has around 150 jetting and sucking machines, said an official on the condition of anonymity, admitting the machines were not enough to cover the requirement of the city.
“We are planning to get more machines. Private markets are also showing improvement, where many contractors are offering to clean sewage using machines. There is a certain trend of moving away from people getting into drains and manholes,” the officer claimed.
Rozario, however, said the only way for the problem to end was change in mindset. “First of all, it is a caste issue. Most of those working as manual scavengers come for certain castes and there is no interest in changing the social structure,” he said.
He added that more than the government enforcing the law, if residents of Bengaluru could make a conscious decision not employ anyone to clear their sewage lines or sewage pits and insist on the use of machine, an ecosystem will be built. “When there is demand, there will be supply. In this case, a supply for using more technology to replace the man entering the sewage lines,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manual scavenging continues to mar Karnataka as conviction stays zero
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Dev: The Kannada film industry has grown immensely in the last five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mural on BBMP building lauds sanitation staff as they protest for better wages
- The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Pourakarmika Sangha has been protesting demanding equal pay for equal work and minimum wages of ₹30,000 for all workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath B Gowda, son of senior BJP MP, extends support to Congress in Karnataka
- Sharath unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections on a BJP ticket in Hosakote against N Nagaraju (MTB) of the Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prime accused in Karnataka quarry blast case arrested in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp used to coordinate riots in Bengaluru's DJ Halli: NIA charge sheet
- A WhatsApp group comprising more than 100 members had instigated people to assemble in front of KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka's Brahmin board to start calls for intra-caste unions soon
- Incentivising of intra-community marriage goes against govt’s goals of social equality, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru airport installs disabled aircraft recovery kit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt to use new tech to survey mineral reserves: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s first hearing impaired female biker: I may not hear it, but I feel the wind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru bikers on a mission: Cleaning up is a joyride!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM over Karnataka’s mandatory Covid-19 test for visitors
- There are just four entry points connecting Kerala and the coastal districts of Karnataka and are always busy due to daily trips by truck and bus drivers as well as students who live across the borders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka teachers, school officials take to streets against 30% fee cut order
- Parents and private schools have locked horns after schools resisted the Karnataka government order, saying that they have to pay their staff despite loss of income due to Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panic over crackdown on illegal explosives led to Chikkaballapur blast
- The Karnataka Police had begun a state-wide crackdown on illegal explosives after a blast in Shivamogga, chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s home constituency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Didn't know what was in bag’: Driver who transported explosives before blast
- Villagers felt the vibrations from the explosion even a kilometre away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox