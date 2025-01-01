Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Massive New Year celebrations in Bengaluru's Koramangala as thousands ring in 2025: Video

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 01, 2025 02:18 PM IST

On New Year's Eve, Koramangala in Bengaluru saw a massive turnout of over 50,000 people. 

Bengaluru's Koramangala area witnessed an enormous gathering on New Year's Eve as thousands of people thronged the locality to usher in 2025. Known for its vibrant nightlife, Koramangala 5th Block, home to numerous pubs and eateries, became the epicenter of festivities, with revelers packing the streets and creating a lively, albeit crowded, atmosphere. Videos of the huge crowds, where there was barely space to move, have gone viral across social media platforms.

Massive crowds gathered at Koramangala's 5th block on New Year eve.
Massive crowds gathered at Koramangala's 5th block on New Year eve.

Also Read - New Year celebrations conducted successfully in Bengaluru, no major untoward incidents reported

Take a look at the video

Reports indicate that over 50,000 people gathered in the Koramangala area alone during the midnight hour. To manage the massive crowd and ensure safety, Bengaluru police imposed vehicle movement restrictions across key areas, including the Central Business District. Popular spots like Indiranagar, MG Road, Kalyan Nagar, and Marathahalli also saw large crowds well into the early hours of the new year.

Also Read - DK Shivakumar directs all Bengaluru zonal officers of civic bodies to work on New Year

In addition to the street celebrations, several apartment complexes and housing societies across the city organized their own New Year Eve events, offering entertainment for residents and adding to the festive spirit. Gig workers, too, had a busy night delivering food, beverages, and party essentials to numerous venues throughout Bengaluru.

Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed his appreciation for the smooth conduct of the celebrations. He praised both the public and the police for their cooperation in ensuring a peaceful night. "This is the first time we've seen such a well-organized and smooth celebration. I extend my gratitude to the public, especially the youth, for celebrating responsibly. The police took all the necessary precautions, and everything went off peacefully," said Parameshwara.

In his remarks, the Home Minister also called for greater cooperation from opposition leaders for the development of Karnataka in the year ahead. "I hope the opposition will join hands for the state's progress in 2025," he added.

As the city celebrated the dawn of a new year, Bengaluru's New Year Eve festivities stood out as a testament to its vibrant spirit and the effective collaboration between the public and authorities.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On