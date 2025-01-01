Massive New Year celebrations in Bengaluru's Koramangala as thousands ring in 2025: Video

Bengaluru's Koramangala area witnessed an enormous gathering on New Year's Eve as thousands of people thronged the locality to usher in 2025. Known for its vibrant nightlife, Koramangala 5th Block, home to numerous pubs and eateries, became the epicenter of festivities, with revelers packing the streets and creating a lively, albeit crowded, atmosphere. Videos of the huge crowds, where there was barely space to move, have gone viral across social media platforms. Massive crowds gathered at Koramangala's 5th block on New Year eve.

Reports indicate that over 50,000 people gathered in the Koramangala area alone during the midnight hour. To manage the massive crowd and ensure safety, Bengaluru police imposed vehicle movement restrictions across key areas, including the Central Business District. Popular spots like Indiranagar, MG Road, Kalyan Nagar, and Marathahalli also saw large crowds well into the early hours of the new year.

In addition to the street celebrations, several apartment complexes and housing societies across the city organized their own New Year Eve events, offering entertainment for residents and adding to the festive spirit. Gig workers, too, had a busy night delivering food, beverages, and party essentials to numerous venues throughout Bengaluru.

Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed his appreciation for the smooth conduct of the celebrations. He praised both the public and the police for their cooperation in ensuring a peaceful night. "This is the first time we've seen such a well-organized and smooth celebration. I extend my gratitude to the public, especially the youth, for celebrating responsibly. The police took all the necessary precautions, and everything went off peacefully," said Parameshwara.

In his remarks, the Home Minister also called for greater cooperation from opposition leaders for the development of Karnataka in the year ahead. "I hope the opposition will join hands for the state's progress in 2025," he added.

As the city celebrated the dawn of a new year, Bengaluru's New Year Eve festivities stood out as a testament to its vibrant spirit and the effective collaboration between the public and authorities.