‘Might award him Padma Bhushan’: Kejriwal's swipe at BJP amid bribery row

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday, alleging that there is a 40 per cent commission government running in the state. The Delhi chief minister referred to the recent Lokayukta raid which uncovered lakhs of rupees were being accepted as bribe by a sitting MLA's son. This is Arvind Kejriwal's his maiden election public meeting in Karnataka.(@AAPBangalore/Twitter)

Kejriwal set foot in the southern state to address a public gathering in Davanagere in the hope to take the party’s preparations for the upcoming crucial assembly elections to the next level. The Delhi CM along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are also set to administer an oath to the office bearers of the party’s state unit and block and circle committee members from all 224 constituencies.

As he detailed the party's promises ahead of the polls, Kejriwal appealed to the people of Karnataka to give his party a chance to run a corruption-free government.

“Minister's son was found with ₹8 crore but Manish Sisodia was arrested and he wasn't. They say Manish Sisodia is corrupted but in raids, he was found in possession of only ₹10,000. They couldn't find anything even in Sisodia's bank locker,” Kejriwal said.

“One of their (BJP) minister's son was found in possession of ₹8 crore but he isn't arrested yet. They might award him, Padma Bhushan, next year,” he added.

These statements come days after Ex-IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who was the chairman of AAP's manifesto committee, quit the party and joined the BJP instead, citing a “lack of transparency” as the reason for his exit. He also said the party collects “donations in the name of fighting corruption”.

Rao, who was Bengaluru's former police commissioner, had joined the party in April last year.