More than 50 fall sick after consuming ‘prasada’ at Karemma Devi fair in Karnataka's Belagavi

At least 51 people fell sick after consuming 'prasada' at the Bhireshwar and Karemma Devi fair held at Hoolikatti village in the Belagavi district of Karnataka on Wednesday, officials said. More than 50 fall sick after consuming prasada at Karemma Devi fair in Belagavi (Pic for representation)

Of them, five people are in critical condition, they added.

According to police, those who were ill were immediately admitted to Savadatti Public Hospital and Belagavi District Hospital. The five people, who are in critical condition, have been shifted to Dharwad District Hospital.

They said that after consuming prasada, the people started vomiting and experienced dysentery.

At present, health department officials have camped in Hoolikatti village and are closely monitoring the health of the villagers. To prevent any untoward incident, a camp has been opened in the village and the taluka doctor is checking everyone's health, said authorities.

Following the incident, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao spoke to health officials and ascertained the situation. (ANI)