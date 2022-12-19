MS Dhoni backed Shaka Harry opens first outlet in Bengaluru airport

Shaka Harry, India's plant-based meat brand, launched its first outlet at the Bengaluru International airport on Monday. The company is backed by former India cricketer MS Dhoni, who picked up a stake in the company after it got US$2 million in a round of seed funding news agency ANI said. Anand Nagarajan, co-founder and CEO of Liberate Foods, which owns the brand, said, "Shaka Harry is planning to grow rapidly over the next five years. Our first offline outlet at the Bengaluru airport is a step in that direction. We also launched a mini restaurant where customers can actually sit and taste the plant-based meat items."

The company is targeting 10 per cent people of total flyers at Bengaluru airport. "Passenger footfall at the airport is around 30,000 per day. We are targeting 10 per cent... While people can dine in at the outlet, it will also be available for takeaways," Nagarajan added.

He also said the company is at present serving over 30,000 customers across 10 cities monthly and that he expects this number to triple over the next few months. Further, according to the ANI report, the company is planning to go global in the next few months.

Other founders of this Bengaluru-based company are Sandeep Devgan, Hemalatha Srinivasan, Ruth Renita and Anoop Haridasan.

