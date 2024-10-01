MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questions ED slapping money-laundering case against him

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) slapping a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him, maintaining that the MUDA issue does not attract its provisions. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

“I don’t know on what grounds it’s a money laundering case. Probably you too feel the same. According to me, it does not attract the money laundering case because compensatory sites were given. So, how is it a money laundering case?” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.

On Monday, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority). The ED has invoked relevant sections of the PMLA against the Chief Minister and others in the ECIR.

The Chief Minister also ruled out the possibility of his resignation over the MUDA case.

“I work with conscience. So there is no need for me to resign,” he said.

Siddaramaiah's wife offers to return 14 sites to MUDA

On Tuesday, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, wife of Siddaramaiah, formally expressed her intention to return 14 plots that she received in Mysuru’s upscale Vijayanagar area.

"I am willing to return the 14 sites by way of cancelling the sale deed. I want MUDA to acquire these sites. I request you to take step in this direction at the earliest," Parvathi said in her letter.

CM Siddaramaiah meanwhile took to social media to convey his surprise at his wife’s decision, stating that Parvathi has endured considerable hardship due to what he described as a politically motivated campaign against him. He expressed regret for dragging her into the political fray and condemned the mental stress she has faced as a result.

(With inputs from PTI)