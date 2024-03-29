 Murugha Mutt distances itself from Dingaleshwar Swami's allegations on Pralhad Joshi | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Murugha Mutt distances itself from Dingaleshwar Swami's allegations on Pralhad Joshi

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 29, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Murugha Mutt clarified that it does not involve in political candidate selections for elections as parties decide on it.

After Shirahatti Mutt’s Pakeer Dingaleshwar Swami expressed his unhappiness on union minister Pralhad Joshi’s contest for Lok Sabha polls from Dharwad, the Murugha Mutt has distanced itself from Dingaleshwar swami’s views. Murugha Mutt clarified that it does not involve in political candidate selections for elections as parties decide on it.

Pralhad Joshi (PTI)
Pralhad Joshi (PTI)

Pakeer Dingaleshwar Swami recently said that Pralhad Joshi has oppressed Lingayat leaders in Karnataka and he will not be supported in Karnataka. Joshi is contesting from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket.

In a statement, Murugha Mutt said, “We don't endorse or support Dingaleshwar Mahaswami's statement about Praljad Joshi. Murugha Mutt has been engaged in social services for decades and has never been involved in political activities or finalising candidature, which is a decision of the concerned parties.” The Mutt also called Dingaleshwar Swami’s comments as his personal views.

Dingaleshwar Swami earlier said, “Pralhad Joshi intentionally undermined Lingayat political leaders and insulted many mathadishas, which is why we oppose his candidacy from Dharwad.”

He also alleged that Joshi was behind dethroning Yediyurappa from chief minister seat, “Lingayats are aware of Joshi’s role in ousting our leader Yeddyurappa from the chief minister’s post, which is why we consider him anti-Lingayat.”

However, BS Yediyurappa on Thursday refuted the allegation on Joshi and said that there is no question of going back on his candidature from Dharwad.

Meanwhile, Pralhad Joshi said that he will meet Dingaleswar Swami soon and clear up the misunderstandings. “I have respect for swami Dingaleshwar, who has supported me in all the elections and I will meet the pontiff soon to address any misunderstandings,” he said.

Bengaluru
© 2024 HindustanTimes
