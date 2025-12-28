‘Not comparable to what happened in UP’: Muslim league leader on Bengaluru ‘bulldozer action’

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty on Sunday said that the recent demolitions in Bengaluru should not be equated with similar actions carried out in Uttar Pradesh. Muslim League candidate P K Kunhalikutty.(HT PHOTO/Ramesh babu)

Addressing the media, the IUML national secretary said he had held discussions with senior leaders in Karnataka, including cabinet ministers and the chief minister. Based on those interactions, he said the situation in Karnataka was different, as the demolition drive in Bengaluru had impacted residents from multiple communities, as per a report by news agency PTI.

He further said that assurances had been given that families who lost their homes would be rehabilitated. According to Kunhalikutty, the state government has committed to offering substantial rehabilitation packages to the affected residents.

Criticising attempts to politicise the issue, he said it was unfair to exploit the situation merely because Karnataka is governed by the Congress. “Attractive rehabilitation packages will be provided by the government. It is cheap politics to take advantage of the issue knowing that a Congress government is in power in Karnataka,” he remarked, according to the report.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had strongly condemned the demolition of houses reportedly belonging to Muslims in Bengaluru, describing the development as disturbing and deeply distressing.

Media reports stated that a demolition exercise conducted last week in Kogilu village near Yelahanka resulted in the razing of over 200 homes in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony. The drive was allegedly carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to remove what were termed as illegal structures on land designated for a future waste processing facility.

