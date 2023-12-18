Residential school staff booked in Karnataka for making Dalit students clean septic tank

The staff of Morarji Desai residential school in Malur taluk of Karnataka’s Kolar district have allegedly forced Scheduled Castes (SC) students to clean the septic tank in school premises. The video of school children doing manual scavenging work has gone viral on social media. School staff booked in Karnataka for making Dalit students clean septic tank

According to reports, an FIR has been lodged on five staff members, including the school principal and a teacher. In a video that went viral on social media, a group of students were seen cleaning the septic tank and a staff member was also present at the location. Malur police arrested the principal and the art teacher on Sunday night and were looking for three other people.

Both education and social welfare department officials visited the school after the video took social media by storm. They enquired about the incident and took statements from students who were present during the incident.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP has slammed the Congress government for letting such incidents happen to the school children. Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa took to social media and wrote, “It is an alarming development that people belonging to Scheduled Community are being subjected to violence and exploitation. The Malur incident where children were subjected to physical abuse by making them clean septic tanks is a very heinous incident. @BJP4karnataka strongly condemns it and calls for strict action against the culprits.”

He also demanded that the social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa must be held morally responsible for the act. “Social welfare minister @DrHCMahadevappa to be held morally responsible,” he added.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said he has ordered a detailed report, assuring stringent action against the culprits. “I have come to know about the incident and I have sought a report," he said.