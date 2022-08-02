Six persons killed in landslides in Karnataka
In heart-wrenching incidents, six persons were killed in landslides in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts as heavy rains pounded parts of Karnataka, police said on Tuesday.
Four members of a family were killed after a portion of a hill collapsed on their house at Muttalli of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday, police sources said. In another incident reported from Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada district, the mortal remains of two sisters were found holding their hands together as a portion of a hill collapsed on their house.
The bodies of the siblings were removed after a long rescue operation. Shruthi (aged 11) and Jnanashree (6), daughters of Kusumadhar, were those who lost lives in the tragedy on Monday. Heavy rains were lashing Subramanya from the evening of Monday. Around 7 PM, a huge sound was heard. Shruthi who was reading a book in the portico of the house, ran inside the house thinking that the sound must have come from there. Jnanashree also ran inside the house. At the same time, the hill collapsed on the house.
The mother of siblings, who was busy in the kitchen, came outside the house, thinking that the children must be outside. As a tree fell on the way and water was overflowing, rescue personnel could not reach the spot immediately. The rain also hampered the operation, police sources said.
Delhi: These 3 private hospitals to reserve beds for monkeypox cases
The Delhi government on Tuesday identified three private hospitals where monkeypox isolation wards will be created for confirmed and suspected cases. The three hospitals - MD City Hospital, Batra Hospital and Kailash Deepak Hospital - will reserve 10 beds each (five for confirmed and five for suspected cases) to manage the isolation of monkeypox cases. India's monkeypox tally has now climbed to eight. Of India's cumulative count, Kerala has reported five monkeypox cases so far.
‘UP exceeds Q2 target of job creation in Q1 itself’
LUCKNOW In terms of employment generation, the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 has achieved 108% of the target set under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23, in the first quarter itself. The UP government also achieved 95 % of the target of setting up small-scale units under the programme, said a UP government official on Tuesday. Additional employment was given to 1,60,166 unemployed people.
UP legislative council bypolls: 2 BJP candidates set to enter Upper House
LUCKNOW Two BJP candidates are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh legislative council unopposed as the nomination paper of Samajwadi Party's Kriti Kol was on Tuesday rejected on grounds of Kriti Kol's age. The day after Kriti Kol filed her nomination as SP candidate for the polls, her nomination was cancelled by the returning officer on the grounds of her age. In her 2022 UP Assembly elections affidavit also, her age was mentioned as 28 years.
HD Kumaraswamy visits murder victim Masood's house in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka's former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday visited the family of an 18-year-old youth who was murdered in Bellare, Masood, and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Janata Dal (Secular) party of which he is second-in-command. Another youth, Mohammed Fazil (23), was hacked to death at Surathkal after Nettaru's death.
Pune: Woman tries to book ₹400 birthday cake online, duped of ₹1.67 lakh
Ordering a birthday cake ended up becoming a costly affair for a woman from Pune who fell prey to a phishing scam. The woman was duped of ₹1.67 lakh while trying to place an online order for a birthday cake worth ₹400. A cyber-fraudster impersonated the bakery's employee and tricked the victim into sending the huge amount, said officials. According to the Bhosari MIDC police, the woman is a resident of Moshi.
