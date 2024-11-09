‘Tears are an inheritance in our family: H D Deve Gowda

Responding to Congress leaders who made light of the tears shed by H.D. Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy during the Channapatna election campaign, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda stated that his family has endured hardships and emerged from poverty. "Tears are an inheritance in our family," he said. Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda.

Speaking to the media in Chinnakuruli village, Pandavapura, the former Prime Minister criticized Congress leaders mocking the tears shed by his family. "They should remember the hunger and tears I experienced throughout my life," he recalled.

"We understand the joys and sorrows of farmers and the poor. Only those with a compassionate heart can truly feel for them. I have nothing to say to those who mock our tears," he added.

"I will remain in politics until my last breath. I haven't returned to politics just for my grandson. I am here to preserve a regional party. I won't rest until this government is removed. Even if my grandson Nikhil wins, I will not stop; I will continue to fight to build the party," Deve Gowda declared.

Deve Gowda further questioned D K Shivakumar's sensitivity towards farmers. He further reflected on his family's poverty saying they have got tears in 'inheritance'.

"Have you ever seen D.K. Shivakumar shed a tear? Congress once had leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi as its presidents. But has D.K., the current president, ever shed a tear? Both Kumaraswamy and Nikhil have shed tears. When a farmer who feeds the nation is in pain, a compassionate heart is moved. People talk about my grandson shedding tears. Our family has always shed tears. We inherited this from our father. We've known poverty, and we feel deeply for the poor," the former Prime Minister expressed.

Deve Gowda criticized D.K. Shivakumar's recent extensive tour of Channapatna. "He is the party president, distributes B-forms, and is an MLA and minister for Kanakapura. What all is in his mind? Every day, it's H.D.K. vs. D.K. in discussions. It was Kumaraswamy who made Ramanagara a district, and now D.K. says he'll merge it with Bengaluru for the benefit of the people. He speaks as if he'll uplift Ramanagara," Deve Gowda quipped.

"It's unfair to compare D.K. with H.D.K. (HD Kumaraswamy), Prime Minister Modi offered H.D.K. two ministerial portfolios. Kumaraswamy has built a strong image. The people of Mandya worked tirelessly and invested their own money to support H.D.K.'s victory. And yet, they release Rs. 120 crore to the opposing contractor to defeat Kumaraswamy," he criticized.

Deve Gowda further accused Congress of "taking Rs. 80 crore from the Valmiki community" and using it in elections.

"They took Rs. 80 crore from the Valmiki community and used it in the Telangana elections. The funds meant for the poor are being used for politics. I am 92 years old, and even after Nikhil wins, I won't rest until this government is removed. In my 62 years of political life, I've never seen a government like this. I am making every effort to save this state. I've allied our regional party with the NDA. There is no leader in INDIA who matches Modi's leadership. No one claims to stand up to Modi. Leaders like Donald Trump and Modi have succeeded for the betterment of the nation. The relationship between Modi and Trump is strong. Such leadership and alliances will help counter opposition," he asserted. (ANI)