TEDx speaker has an idea for Bengaluru traffic police clicking violators' photos
- Bengaluru city police are advised to hire college students for clicking photos of traffic violators
Traffic police personnel clicking photographs from hidden corners to catch hold of violators have become a constant source of concern for many.
Kiran Kumar S, a well-known TEDx speaker and political analyst, has come up with a suggestion for the Bengaluru city police to deal with the situation. He said college students can be hired to do the job instead of police constables who have training to do better things.
Taking to social media, Kumar wrote “Dear @blrcitytraffic - one request. Instead of using trained & well-paid traffic constables to hide in corners to click photographs of traffic violators, please hire college students on part time. They will cost less and do a much better job.(Sic)” He also asked the police department to use the personnel for management of erratic traffic in the city.
Bengaluru Twitter seemed to agree with Kumar’s idea as the post has since gone viral. A user wrote, “Yes 100% correct, police staff simply waste time clicking photos and stopping vehicles, if that time spend controlling traffic 50% to 70% traffic problem solved(Sic)”
Another user wondered if students could be bullied by violators when they click the photographs. “There are enough Human resources in terms of NCC cadets and S&G Movement members to tap from. The only problem I foresee is with regard to personal safety. They could be bullied by the violators(Sic),” wrote the user.
Though the Bengaluru Traffic Police are yet to respond to this idea, they have been responding to all violations that are posted on social media with pictures and details.
Bengaluru police have also announced that they joined hands with tech giant Google to decongest traffic and deal with violators.
-
Senior citizen killed, daughter injured while avoiding potholes on Kamvari River Bridge in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old senior citizen who was riding pillion on his daughter's bike was crushed to death by a truck. The incident occurred when the bike skidded while the injured daughter, Aditi Gurunath Kabadi (25) was trying to avoid potholes on Kamvari River Bridge near Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi on Sunday. He lived with his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law. Kabadi worked at Vishwabharati clothes mill in Bhiwandi till his retirement. Aditi is a teacher and also gives private tuitions.
-
Police find Thai national’s passport, visa hours after he left them in auto
A Thailand national got back Baldava's passport and visa, which he had left in an autorickshaw at Goregaon East, within four hours. According to police, Deepak Baldava, 45, was in Mumbai on a business trip on Sunday. Around 11 am, Baldava left his relative's house in Goregaon West and took an autorickshaw to Oberoi Mall where his friend was to pick him up and take him to a function.
-
This stall at Lal Bagh flower show is in news for the right reasons: Check why
The Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru is in full swing with hundreds paying a visit. One stall that has grabbed the eyeballs of many visitors is one titled 'Cheela Mela' old clothes are being recycled as sustainable bags free of cost. The flower show is back in town after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It has been themed after father-son duo Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.
-
Woman, son injured in slab collapse in Thane
Two members of a family including a woman were injured when the slab of their ground-plus-one storeyed house collapsed early on Monday morning. The incident occurred at around 3.15am in a 12-year-old building in Patil Ali, Balkum, Thane (W). The injured, Asha Patil, 44 suffered major injuries on her body and head, and was seeking treatment. The injured, Asha Patil, 44, and her son, Ayush (20) were sleeping in the living room when the incident occurred.
-
Summoned by CBI, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal is a no-show again
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Monday was a no-show at the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation office that summoned him in connection with the cattle smuggling case, and instead headed to Kolkata's SSKM hospital for a medical check-up. The federal agency on August 5 asked the TMC's Birbhum district president, Mondal, to appear for questioning in connection with the cattle smuggling scam on Monday.
