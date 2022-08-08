TEDx speaker has an idea for Bengaluru traffic police clicking violators' photos

Traffic police personnel clicking photographs from hidden corners to catch hold of violators have become a constant source of concern for many.

Kiran Kumar S, a well-known TEDx speaker and political analyst, has come up with a suggestion for the Bengaluru city police to deal with the situation. He said college students can be hired to do the job instead of police constables who have training to do better things.

Taking to social media, Kumar wrote “Dear @blrcitytraffic - one request. Instead of using trained & well-paid traffic constables to hide in corners to click photographs of traffic violators, please hire college students on part time. They will cost less and do a much better job.(Sic)” He also asked the police department to use the personnel for management of erratic traffic in the city.

Dear @blrcitytraffic - one request. Instead of using trained & well paid traffic constables to hide in corners to click photographs of traffic violators, please hire college students on part time. They will cost less and do a much better job.



Use cops for solving traffic jams 🚘 — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) August 7, 2022

Bengaluru Twitter seemed to agree with Kumar’s idea as the post has since gone viral. A user wrote, “Yes 100% correct, police staff simply waste time clicking photos and stopping vehicles, if that time spend controlling traffic 50% to 70% traffic problem solved(Sic)”

Yes 100% correct, police staff simply waste time clicking photos and stoping vehicles, if that time spend controlling traffic 50% to 70% traffic problem solved — ???? ??? (?????) (@akashrama5600) August 8, 2022

Another user wondered if students could be bullied by violators when they click the photographs. “There are enough Human resources in terms of NCC cadets and S&G Movement members to tap from. The only problem I foresee is with regard to personal safety. They could be bullied by the violators(Sic),” wrote the user.

There are enough Human resources in terms of NCC cadets and S&G Movement members to tap from.

The only problem, I foresee is with regard to the personal safety. They could be bullied by the violators... — Nelliyamlamanna🇮🇳 (@BilluNelli) August 8, 2022

Though the Bengaluru Traffic Police are yet to respond to this idea, they have been responding to all violations that are posted on social media with pictures and details.

Bengaluru police have also announced that they joined hands with tech giant Google to decongest traffic and deal with violators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON