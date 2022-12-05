Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Teenager drowns in stream near waterfall in Karnataka

Teenager drowns in stream near waterfall in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:59 AM IST

A 17-year-old college student drowned in a stream near a waterfall in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek, a second year pre-university student at Ujire PU college. (Representative Image/HT File)
The deceased has been identified as Vivek, a second year pre-university student at Ujire PU college. (Representative Image/HT File)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A 17-year-old college student drowned in a stream near a waterfall in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Woman gets stuck in water trying to save drowning boy, cops rescue both. Watch

The deceased has been identified as Vivek, a second year pre-university student at Ujire PU college.

ALSO READ | 2 Indian students die as one tries to save another from drowning in US lake: Report

Vivek and seven of his friends were on the way to Ermayi falls on Saturday evening. They had halted by the stream at Kallanda in Belthangady taluk to have a bath when he was washed away in the swift current, police said.

ALSO READ | 2-year-old drowns at swimming pool in Lonavla bungalow

Local people fished out the body later.

Belthangady police have registered a case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka death dakshina kannada bengaluru + 2 more
karnataka death dakshina kannada bengaluru + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out